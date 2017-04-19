Image caption The area has been rebranded as a "coastal activity park"

The liquidation of the firm that built Europe's first artificial surf reef will not conclude until September, as the search continues for its director.

The £3.2m structure built by ASR in Boscombe, Bournemouth, has been beset with problems since opening in 2009.

PWC initially said ASR's liquidation would be completed by the end of 2016 but a new report said the process was now due to be completed by September.

The report said PWC was still unable to contact ASR's director Nick Behunin.

The six-monthly report, signed by liquidator Tony Pattison, said: "Further to our previous reports, we remain unsuccessful in contacting the director Nick Behunin who we understand to be overseas.

"We have been provided with updated contact details for Nick Behunin, however were unable to reach him."

Bournemouth Borough Council is owned thousands of pounds by ASR.

The reef, built in the sea east of Boscombe Pier, was closed for three years after it was damaged in 2011 and ASR went into liquidation.

The borough council previously said it would not pursue the £15,000 it was owed.

The authority has since rebranded the site a "multi-purpose" reef, as part of the Coastal Activity Park.

The reef, made of 55 giant sandbags, opened in 2009 after lengthy delays. It closed two years later when it was damaged by a boat's propeller.

ASR Limited went into liquidation during repair work in September 2012.

Image caption Surfers have said they do not use the reef, sticking instead to the waters either side of Boscombe Pier

Surf reef timeline

•July 2008 - Construction begins

•November 2009 - Reef opens

•May 2010 - Wave quality deemed "sub-standard" in report

•November 2010 - Safety report reveals structure "hazards"

•March 2011 - Reef closes after sandbags damaged

•April 2011 - Repairs begin

•September 2012 - ASR Ltd goes into liquidation

•November 2013 - Council receives £306,531 insurance settlement

•April 2014 - Reef reopens