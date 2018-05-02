Image copyright Poole Harbour Commissioners Image caption Cargo vessels have been able to use the site since the start of the year

A new £10m quay built to allow large cruise and cargo ships to use Poole Harbour has fully opened.

Work to construct the 200m (650ft) long and 40m (131ft) wide South Quay in Hamworthy began in January 2017.

Cargo vessels have been able to use the berth since the start of the year, but the completion of surfacing work means it is now fully operational.

The first cruise liner to use the facility is set to dock on Sunday, Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) said.

PHC said the development will mean the harbour can accommodate ships carrying in excess of 1,000 customers, resulting in "much valued revenue" for the town.

Jim Stewart, chief executive of PHC, described the opening as "an incredibly important milestone".

"We are confident that Poole will become a key port for cruise companies going forward," he added.