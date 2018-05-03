Image caption Police cordoned off part of Churchill Road in Boscombe

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with head injuries in a Bournemouth street died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered in Churchill Road, Boscombe, at 16:17 BST on Wednesday and died from his injuries on Thursday, police said.

Detectives have appealed for information from children who were nearby on the way home from school.

A nearby stabbing is not thought to be linked to the man's death, Dorset Police said.

Senior investigating officer Neil Devoto, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "At this time we are treating the death as suspicious.

"We are aware that there were a number of people in the area when this man came to sustain his injuries.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on their way home from school and may have seen or heard something."

Police have closed part of Churchill Road while crime scene investigators examine the area.

Detectives have not identified the man while his next of kin are informed.