Driver denies Erika Prisacaru hit-and-run charge

  • 4 May 2018
Erika Prisacaru with her six-year-old son Andrei Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Erika Prisacaru's six-year-old son Andrei is being looked after by relatives

A driver has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after a collision which left a mother dead.

Mother-of-one Erika Prisacaru, 39, died in hospital after being struck by a car in The Grove, Dorchester, at about 19:45 GMT on 27 December.

Melissa Lewis, 47, of Pound Close, Charminster, near Dorchester, also denied failing to report a collision.

Weymouth magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-trial hearing on 29 June and a trial on 17 August.

Previously, police said Ms Prisacaru's six-year-old son Andrei was being looked after by relatives.
Image caption Erika Prisacaru was struck in The Grove in Dorchester two days after Christmas

