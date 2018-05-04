Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Erika Prisacaru's six-year-old son Andrei is being looked after by relatives

A driver has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after a collision which left a mother dead.

Mother-of-one Erika Prisacaru, 39, died in hospital after being struck by a car in The Grove, Dorchester, at about 19:45 GMT on 27 December.

Melissa Lewis, 47, of Pound Close, Charminster, near Dorchester, also denied failing to report a collision.

Weymouth magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-trial hearing on 29 June and a trial on 17 August.

Previously, police said Ms Prisacaru's six-year-old son Andrei was being looked after by relatives.