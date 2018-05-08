Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope's body was found 11 days after she went missing

A music festival is to be held in memory of teenager Gaia Pope.

Gaia, 19, from Langton Matravers, was reported missing from Swanage on 7 November. Her body was found 11 days later near the Dorset coast path.

The event will take place at The Old Fire Station in Bournemouth on 19 May.

Gaia's cousin Marienna Pope-Weidemann said: "People who were strangers to us before are still showing such love and support.

"It's incredible to me how even now, amidst all the grief and loss, beautiful things keep springing up.

It has been organised by The Drum & Bass Warriors which is made up of DJs and members of the local music scene.

All acts will be performing free of charge with proceeds equally donated to four charities chosen by Gaia's family.

An inquest into Gaia's death heard she died of hypothermia. There were no suspicious circumstances or signs of third party involvement.

Dorset Police's response and subsequent searches for the missing teenager is being examined by the police watchdog.