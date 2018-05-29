Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was approached by a man outside a club on Maiden Street

A woman has been raped on a beach in Dorset.

The attack happened on Sunday morning after the woman in her 20s left the Actors club on Maiden Street in Weymouth.

Dorset Police said she was stood outside the club whe she was approached by a man between 00:30 and 02:00 BST. He pulled her away and led her on to Weymouth beach where she was raped.

Officers are currently looking at CCTV to track down the offender.

Det Con Andy Stitfall said: "We have dedicated and specially-trained officers who are currently supporting the victim of this traumatic incident and a detailed investigation is now under way."

He appealed for people who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

"I would also ask any drivers - particularly taxi drivers - who may have been in the area of The Esplanade at the time and have a dashcam to contact us," he added.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 8in, of muscular build, with very short dark brown hair, a large nose and large hands.

Police said he was wearing a T-shirt and jeans.