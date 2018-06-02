Man dies in van fire after crash near Blandford Forum
- 2 June 2018
A driver whose van crashed and caught fire in a field by a country lane has died.
The red Peugeot Expert was seen ablaze at about 17:40 BST on Friday near Whatcombe Lane in Winterborne Whitechurch, police said.
The driver, a 54-year-old local man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
No-one else was in the van and no other vehicles were involved. Police are appealing for witnesses.