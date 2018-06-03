Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at Dragons Hill, close to the entrance to Timber Vale Caravan Park, in Lyme Regis

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car near a caravan park.

The black Honda bike and silver Honda CR-V collided on Dragons Hill, close to the entrance to Timber Vale Caravan Park in Lyme Regis at about 10:20 BST on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man from Exeter died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified.

The car driver was uninjured. Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Road closures were in place following the crash while an examination of the scene was carried out, police said.