Image caption The Solicitors Regulation Authority closed Redferns in Weymouth in November 2016

Three solicitors face a tribunal over "potential misconduct" at a former law firm in Dorset.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) said it was prosecuting Michelle Hind, Damian Summerscales and John Mackenzie for their actions while at Redferns Solicitors in Weymouth.

They are due to appear before a hearing at the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal on 26 November.

The SRA closed Redferns down in November 2016.

All three were automatically suspended when the firm closed and cannot practise as solicitors.

Ms Hind resigned from her role as president of the Weymouth and Portland Chamber of Commerce following the closure of Redferns.