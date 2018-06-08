Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption DNA tests on jewellery linked the stolen items to Evans.

An antiques dealer has been jailed after admitting handling jewellery stolen by the men who murdered a businessman at his home.

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot dead a botched burglary at Ashley, Dorset, in the early hours of 30 April 2017.

Two men were jailed for murder. Jewellery and watches were among items stolen worth more than £120,000.

Jamie Evans, 38 was jailed for four years for handling stolen goods and possession of an offensive weapon.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

Image copyright Other Image caption Evans ran an antiques shop in Bournemouth

Dorset Police said Evans who ran The Antiques Vineyard in Boscombe, was initially linked to the murder investigation in June 2017 because of mobile phone contact with the offenders.

After a £10,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers the following month, police received an anonymous tip off about an envelope placed in a post box containing five rings, two bracelets, a gold necklace and a Cartier watch - worth an estimated £27,705.

DNA tests linked the items to Evans.

Police said Evans told detectives he was offered and bought the items for £150 believing he would be able to make a reasonable profit, but had panicked when he saw press reports about the items and tried to hand them in.

He was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods and one count of possessing an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Jason Baccus, from Bournemouth, and Kevin Downton, from Winterborne Stickland, were convicted of Mr Hedger's murder in after a trial at the end of last year.

Their trial heard how Mr Hedger - marketing director of insurance firm Liverpool Victoria - and his husband were confronted in their bedroom by two men wearing balaclavas and armed with a sawn-off shotgun.

Mr Hedger was shot when his husband hit a panic button, triggering alarms. He died later in hospital

Baccus and Downton were sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 34 years.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Jason Baccus (left) and Kevin Downton were sentenced to life in prison for Mr hedger's murder