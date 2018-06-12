Image copyright Roger Templeman Image caption Sgt Stephen Hughes was based at Dorchester Police Station at the time of the allegations

A police officer has been given a final written warning after he admitted making inappropriate comments to two female colleagues.

Sgt Stephen Hughes, of Dorset Police, was found to have breached professional standards, including for equality and diversity, amounting to misconduct.

It followed a six-day hearing at Dorset Police headquarters in Winfrith.

The allegations occurred between April 2014 and January 2016 when he was based at Dorchester Police Station.

The panel also found his "unacceptable behaviour" breached standards relating to discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy, Dorset Police said.

However, the panel found a further 31 allegations relating to four female police constables, including acting in a way that was demeaning, to be not proven.

It was also not proven that he encouraged and/or condoned an attitude among some members of his squad that was negative toward part-time officers.

Following the hearing, Chief Constable James Vaughan, said: "All police officers must adhere to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour.

"Members of the public quite rightly expect these core standards to be constantly upheld."

He also thanked those officers for their "courage" in reporting the allegations.