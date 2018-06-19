Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The property in The Avenue was destroyed by fire

A man has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life after a woman's house was destroyed by fire.

Another man was treated for chest pains following the blaze in The Avenue, West Moors, Dorset, on 9 January.

Phillip Evans, 55, also admitted breaching a restraining order at a previous hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Evans, of Ringwood Road, Three Legged Cross, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 30 July.