Man denies stabbing woman at Bournemouth hotel

  • 22 June 2018
A man has denied stabbing a woman at a hotel in Bournemouth.

Adam Jon, of Keats Close, Wimbledon, south-west London, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and assault by beating.

The 19-year-old appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court, where he was granted conditional bail ahead of a trial on 22 October.

A woman in her 20s was found wounded at the Carlton Hotel, on East Overcliff Drive, on 20 May.

