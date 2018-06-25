Dorset

Poole Lego thefts: Women sentenced

  • 25 June 2018
Lego figure heads Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The Lego thefts happened within 10 minutes of each other

Two women have been sentenced following the theft of more than £2,000 worth of Lego from toy shops.

Boxes of the plastic brick toys were taken from Toys R Us and Tesco stores in Poole, Dorset, on 15 May last year.

Carly Lucas, 38, was given a 12-month conditional discharge by West Hampshire magistrates on Friday.

Lucas, of Manley Road, Burlesden, Southampton, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and one of failing to surrender.

Co-accused Samantha Richards, 41, admitted two counts of theft and was sentenced to a community order earlier this month.

At Poole Magistrates' Court on 1 June, Richards, of Millbrook Road East, Southampton, was given a community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay compensation totalling more than £1,110.

