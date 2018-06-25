Image copyright Tim Tapping Image caption Kevin Edmondson was competing in his Phantom 19 powerboat "Yknot!"

A powerboat racer was killed in a collision with another powerboat during a race off the Dorset coast.

The 53-year-old man, from Canterbury, was competing off West Bay near Bridport on Sunday when his boat overturned, police said.

The victim, pronounced dead at the scene, was named in online tributes as Kevin Edmondson. Dorset Police said his next of kin have been informed.

The BBC understands his co-pilot Annika Hawthorne, was treated for shock.

The two occupants of the other powerboat were not injured.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch have been informed about the crash, police said.

Offshore Circuit Racing (OCR) said the crash happened at about 15:15 BST on the last lap of the final race.

Spokesman Steve Oaten said "conditions were perfect" for the Aqua Adrenaline event, one of a series of promotional races.

A statement on OCR's Facebook page said its thoughts were with Mr Edmondson's family.