Image copyright Stephen Stafford Image caption The golf attraction will have a smuggling theme

A crazy golf course is to be built on the site of a much-criticised cinema building on Bournemouth seafront.

The four-storey concrete and glass Imax cinema building was demolished in 2013. Critics claimed it blocked sea views and it was voted one of the UK's most hated buildings.

Bournemouth Borough Council said an outdoor events area on the site since has had "mixed success".

A smuggling-themed 18-hole golf course is due to open in 2019.

The Imax cinema opened in 2002, nearly three years behind schedule, but closed three years later.

Media caption Time-lapse footage shows the Imax cinema in Bournemouth being demolished

The council said the new Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf attraction, to replace the seafront entertainment space, would be "interactive and educational".

Pat Oakley, cabinet member for tourism said: "This project aims to deliver a high-quality family attraction for Bournemouth's visitors and our residents.

"We are able to combine one of the more colourful aspects of our local heritage with a real top quality family fun attraction".