Image copyright Mike Faherty Image caption Portland Hospital will shut as part of a planned reorganisation of NHS services in Dorset

Community beds at a Dorset hospital are to close ahead of a planned shake-up of NHS services, according to campaigners.

Portland Hospital will shut as part of a planned reorganisation of Dorset's services, which currently faces judicial review.

Save Portland Beds campaign group say Dorset HealthCare said in May the 16 beds would not close for a few years.

However, they said staff were told on Thursday the beds were now expected to be axed on 7 August.

It comes just days after South Dorset MP Richard Drax asked Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to "review the review" in order to save the hospital.

Save Portland Beds described it as "an enormous blow".

Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

Image caption Campaigners have held several protests against the shake-up

Under the county-wide plans, which are expected to be implemented over the next four years, Poole Hospital will lose its A&E, maternity and paediatric services to Bournemouth, which will become the main emergency hospital. Poole will become a centre for planned treatment and operations.

Dorset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which agreed the changes in October, also agreed Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester should find ways to share its paediatric and maternity departments with Yeovil District Hospital.

Changes to mental health acute care include the closure and relocation of beds at the Linden unit in Weymouth and the creation of extra inpatient beds at St Ann's Hospital in Poole and Forston Clinic, near Dorchester.

The changes are aimed at avoiding a projected funding shortfall, estimated to be at least £158m a year by 2021.

Pressure group Defend Dorset NHS applied for a judicial review which was granted in March and is due to be heard in the High Court on 17 and 18 July.