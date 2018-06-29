Image caption Eastleigh Borough Council's Liberal Democrats voted in favour of the move

Councillors at a borough council have agreed to recommend 8% increases to their allowances - double the amount proposed by an independent panel.

Eastleigh Borough Council's Liberal Democrats voted in favour of the move and an increase in the leader's allowance.

Conservative and Independent councillors voted against the plans.

The borough council said the hike had been based on increases in the size of wards.

The vote was taken at an Administration Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Independent leader Louise Parker-Jones said her group believes any increase in pay should be linked to that of council staff, which is 2%.

"I will be recommending an amendment in light of our views that staff need to be valued and members should not receive more," she said.

£11,700 saving

Conservative leader Judith Grajewski agreed: "Most councillors work hard but then so do the council's staff and if 2% is what they're getting.

"I fail to see how councillors can, in all conscience, give themselves an 8% rise."

Conservative Eastleigh MP Mims Davies also questioned how the Lib Dems could "justify" the proposals.

A council spokesman said the panel suggested increases in both the basic and special responsibilities allowances, but the committee only agreed a basic allowance increase.

He said: "This represents a saving of £11,700 on the current scheme, and is a £8,000 saving on the overall cost of the scheme proposed by the independent panel.

"The decision to increase the basic allowance is based on the fact that ward sizes have increased by 13% and electorates will have grown as much as 35% between 2002-21."

A final decision is due at full council next month.