Image copyright Stephanie Coltman Image caption Passenger Stephanie Coltman said there were about eight police vehicles at the scene as well as armed officers

A train and rail station were evacuated when a man was seen carrying a knife on board a train.

Services were suspended at Weymouth station at about 17:00 BST on Monday, while checks were carried out, British Transport Police said.

No-one was injured but there were reports of armed officers and several police vehicles at the station.

A 50-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody.

Image copyright Chris Talbot Image caption Rail services to and from Weymouth were suspended during the police hunt

Stephanie Coltman, who was travelling on the affected train, said: "There [were] eight police cars there, another three armed response arrived with shields and guns and a sniffer dog.

"They brought the dog out to search in the train and turned off the power as at one point they thought he was underneath it.

"We never saw the person just an officer with the recovered knife."

Dorset Police officers also attended the scene.

South Western Railway warned rail users via Twitter of "disruptive passengers" at Weymouth at the time of the police hunt.

A spokesman said services were disrupted between Weymouth, Bournemouth, Southampton and London "until the end of the day".

Skip Twitter post by @SW_Help ⚠️ *NEW 02/07* Due to disruptive passengers at Weymouth train services running to and from this station may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 20:00. https://t.co/CrY03fyqVx — SWR Help (@SW_Help) July 2, 2018 Report