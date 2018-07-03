Image copyright Google Image caption The fires were started deliberately close to homes in The Finches (pictured) and Kestrel View

People were evacuated from their homes after two areas of grassland were "recklessly" set alight.

The fires were started deliberately near Upwey railway station in Weymouth, close to The Finches and Kestrel View, at about 02:00 BST, Dorset Police said. No-one was injured.

Dry ground and strong winds meant the fires spread quickly.

Officers appealed for witnesses and said scrambler motorbikes were heard shortly before the fires were seen.

Det Con Sarah Desmond said: "These fires were started deliberately and were extremely reckless as they could they have endangered the lives of local residents had they not been extinguished so quickly.

"I would urge anyone who may know who was riding these bikes to please get in touch."