Motorcyclist dies in A35 collision at Hinton
- 3 July 2018
A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a car in the New Forest.
The crash happened on the A35 at Hinton shortly after 10:00 BST. The rider, in his 60s and from the Bournemouth area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda Jazz car, an 87-year-old man from Christchurch, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.
The road was closed while police investigation work was carried out but has since reopened.