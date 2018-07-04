Firefighters tackle Corfe Castle blaze

Image copyright Corfe Castle Info Image caption Corfe Castle posted on twitter that the blaze started as a controlled burn

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on a hillside close to Corfe Castle.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said two engines and a Land Rover pump are on the scene and two further engines from Poole, including off road vehicles, are en route.

A large area of steeply sloping railway embankment and hillside are said to be well alight, Corfe Castle staff say the fire started as "a controlled burn".

The Swanage Railway which runs nearby has been suspended.

A spokesperson for the fire service said it was currently dealing with a large area of heath fire and staying on the scene for "damping down".

Geography students from Purbeck School were due to have a trip around the castle but it has been cancelled due to the fire.

The blaze started on East Hill and drivers are being warned to avoid the area because of smoke on the roads.

The National Trust, which owns Corfe Castle, said the fire had not started on its land but the smoke was making it difficult to access to building.