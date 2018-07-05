Image caption South Western Railway has denied two guards were sacked for striking

Railway staff in Weymouth and Bournemouth will take industrial action in support of two guards who were dismissed during a strike.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its guards would be banned from rest-day working and overtime from 17 July.

South Western Railway (SWR) denied the men had been disciplined in connection with industrial action.

The strike was part of a long-running dispute over train guard roles.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said members had shown "overwhelming support for their victimised colleagues".

"RMT is clear that the disciplinary process has been abused in these cases and the extreme punishments carried out are totally disproportionate.

"We have no doubt that our members will support the action which we hope will force SWR to reconsider their position and see the only fair conclusion to this dispute, which is the immediate reinstatement of our colleagues to their substantive roles without delay."

A SWR spokesman said the company was "disappointed" that RMT members had voted for the action.

He said: "These disciplinaries do not relate to people taking industrial action but to breaches of South Western Railway's harassment and bullying policies.

"This action involves less than 10% of our guards workforce and we will do everything we can to minimise any disruption to our passengers."