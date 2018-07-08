Image caption The fire broke out in the the St Michael's Trading Estate close to Bridport town centre

A number of artists' studios have been destroyed by a fire on a Dorset trading estate.

The blaze broke out on the St Michael's Trading Estate in Bridport shortly after 18:00 BST on Saturday.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said 12 appliances were used to tackle the fire in "extremely challenging" conditions.

The building housed a number of art studios. Artist Marion Taylor tweeted she was "devastated".

At its height, a plume of smoke could be seen across much of Bridport and the surrounding area and people were warned to keep doors and windows closed.

Fire fighters were first called when smoke was spotted coming from a third floor window on the trading estate. They remained at the scene overnight.

Among those based in the building, Paul Blow, posted on social media: "All our work, both physical and digital all gone."

I am still reeling from this news - I'm sure others too - my studio and contents unsalvageable - from what I've heard and others mentioned here in same position — Peggy Cozzi (@peggy_cozzi) July 8, 2018

Image caption St Michael Studios housed workshops and exhibition space for more than 20 artists

Another, Kit Glaisyer posted: "Bad fire on Saturday is probably the end of St Michaels Studios. We're all in a state of shock."

The studios housed workshops and exhibition space for more than 20 artists including painters, sculptors textile and glass workers used the studios.

No-one was hurt in the blaze.