Fire sweeps across Talbot Heath nature reserve

  • 10 July 2018
Talbot Heath fire Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption About 40 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire on the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)

A large area of a nature reserve close to homes on the Bournemouth-Poole border has been destroyed by a fire.

Firefighters were called to Talbot Heath on Monday shortly after 18:00 BST after receiving numerous calls.

Eight pumps and two Land Rovers were used to tackle the fire which had spread across 10 hectares (25 acres).

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was not known.

The heathland, which is home to sand lizards, adders, ground-nesting birds and silver-studded blue butterflies, is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a designated Ramsar site.

Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption The fire destroyed 10 hectares (25 acres) of the heathland

