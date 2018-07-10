Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 40s was attacked in Youngs Road, Bournemouth

Two men have been arrested after a man was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

Police were called at 07:43 BST to reports of an attack on a man in his 40s in Youngs Road, Bournemouth.

Ambulance crews attended and the man was taken to hospital, but the severity of his injuries was not known.

After the incident Dorset Police stopped a vehicle on the A31 at the Boundary Lane junction and arrested two men.

They have been held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and driving offences.