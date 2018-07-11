Image copyright Police handout Image caption Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma was found dead in a flat in Richmond Gardens on Sunday

A man has been charged with the murder of a Venezuelan woman found stabbed to death in Bournemouth.

Police discovered the body of 34-year-old Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma at a flat in Richmond Hill early on Sunday.

Ryan Justin Thornton, 20, from Bournemouth, was charged with her murder. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A family tribute described Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma as "always positive, enthusiastic and adventurous".

It is thought she had been living at the flat for a week.

The family statement issued through Dorset Police said Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma had left her native country to find a "new future" in Bournemouth and had "fallen love with its beautiful landscape and beach."

"Stela you have always been the sunshine of our family, a unique person with strong will that never lost sight of what was important in life: family, friends, joy and achievements," it said.

Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Richmond Hill area on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.