Two charged over Bournemouth unknown substance attack
- 12 July 2018
Two men have been charged after a man was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.
A man, in his 40s, was sprayed with the substance shortly before 07:45 BST on Tuesday in Youngs Road, Bournemouth.
He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged, police said.
The men, aged 30 and 32 and both from Birmingham, are due appear before Poole Magistrates' Court later charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.