The death of a man found in woods in Poole is no longer being treated as murder, police have said.

The 34-year-old's body was found off Leicester Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A 40-year-old man held over the death has been released but remains under investigation over another incident in which a woman was critically injured.

Police said another man, aged 28 and from Poole, had since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to the woman, who is in her 40s.

Dorset Police were called by hospital staff shortly before 11:15 BST on Wednesday amid concern for the woman who had been admitted to hospital on Saturday.

Property examined

Officers said she was understood to have suffered bruising and had collapsed.

Police said a property in Knowlton Road was being examined as part of the investigation into the incident.

The force said death of the man found in the woods at 14:20 BST on Wednesday was no longer being treated as suspicious, and the 40-year-old man held on suspicion of murder had been released without charge in relation to that offence.

In custody

The same man, who was also held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released while inquiries continue into how the woman came to be injured.

The second man held over the incident remains in custody.

The woman also remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

Det Ch Insp Steve Symms said: "I would like to thank residents in Penn Hill for their patience and understanding while we carried out our investigations into the man's death yesterday. These have revealed that his death is not suspicious and there was no third party involvement."