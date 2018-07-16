Dorset

Jurassic Coast crash paraglider rescued from cliff face

  • 16 July 2018
Media captionA man is rescued 60ft down a cliff in Dorset perched on a narrow ledge

A paraglider pilot has been rescued after crashing into a cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

The man was found on a narrow ledge about 260ft (80m) from the bottom of a cliff at Thorncombe Beacon on Sunday, shortly before 18:00 BST.

A helicopter, and fire, police and paramedic crews were sent after receiving calls from the public.

A coastguard team abseiled down the cliff and hauled the man up to the top.

The pilot, aged his late 20s, suffered cuts and bruises, but was otherwise unhurt.

Image caption Coastguard rescuers abseiled to the man who was found perched on a ledge about 262ft (80m) from the bottom of the cliff

