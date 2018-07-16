Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened where the A35 Dorchester bypass turns into a dual carriageway

A man has been arrested after a crash in which one man died and four other people were seriously injured.

The collision, involving a BMW, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes, happened on the A35 Dorchester bypass near Bere Regis on Saturday afternoon.

The Freelander driver, a 49-year-old man from Weymouth, died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Dorset Police said he has been released while enquiries continue.

The crash happened at about 16:40 BST on the westbound lane of the A35, just before the single carriageway becomes a dual carriageway.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.