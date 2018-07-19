Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Cat rescued from tree after being stranded for three days

A tree surgeon who rescued a cat which had been stuck 40ft up a tree in Dorset for three days has been admitted to hospital after the feline bit him.

Joseph Lines was attacked by Sarah the cat during the rescue in Creekmoor on 8 July.

Mr Lines said on Facebook that he "was laid up in hospital" after the bite had caused an infection.

A fundraising campaign set up for self-employed Mr Lines has raised more than £600.

The online fundraiser aims to help him "recover loss of earnings after a kind act ended in injury".

Vikki Ekema from the Animals Lost Found Dorset group, which launched the fund, said: "He gave up his Sunday afternoon to rescue Sarah without any hesitation.

"We decided we needed to do something because he tried to do a good deed and ended up in hospital."

NHS advice says anyone bitten by an animal which breaks the skin should seek immediate medical assistance.