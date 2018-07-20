Image copyright Google Image caption Poole Pottery's factory was demolished in 2011, five years after manufacturing was moved to Staffordshire

Plans for 138 homes on the site of a former pottery factory in Dorset have been rejected despite officers recommending their approval.

Councillors raised concerns of over-development of the former Poole Pottery site in Sopers Lane, Poole, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The land is allocated in the council's draft local plan as an area suitable for "approximately 100 dwellings".

The application had been made by East Street Developments.

It proposed houses and flats, including nine affordable homes, bike storage and 166 parking spaces.

The Society of Poole objected to the development amid concerns about overloading the road network and questioned whether the development was adequately screened.

The plans were rejected by five votes to four by Borough of Poole's planning committee on Thursday.

Poole Pottery closed its factory in 2006 before moving manufacturing operations to Staffordshire. It was demolished in 2011.

The application is not linked to plans by Fortitudo to demolish Poole Pottery's former home at the town's quay.