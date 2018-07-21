Large fire breaks out on Martinstown farm
- 21 July 2018
A farm has been badly damaged following a fire near Weymouth, in Dorset.
A large plume of thick smoke was visible for some distance when the blaze at the farm in Martinstown broke out shortly after 08:00.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters faced "trying conditions", with feed silos, a building and diesel tanks alight.
The silos had to be knocked down to allow the fire to be tackled. No-one was injured.