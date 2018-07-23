Image copyright PA Image caption Dr David Crichton admitted entering Andrew Bolden's address on to a website, but said no money was paid

A former GP accused of attempting to hire a hitman to murder a financial adviser had never intended for him to be killed, a court has heard.

Dr David Crichton, 64, placed an order on the dark web to kill Andrew Bolden, who he blamed for a financial loss.

He said he placed the order to "clear his head".

The former Bournemouth doctor denies attempting to solicit murder and three counts of sending Mr Bolden malicious communications.

The defendant told Winchester Crown Court he "lost or misappropriated about £1m" of his pension fund partly as a result of receiving advice from Mr Bolden, who was cleared of giving wrong guidance.

Following the loss Mr Crichton, of Cawdor Road, Bournemouth, said he had been diagnosed with "treatment-resistant depression" which had led to him having suicidal thoughts.

'Obvious scam'

He told the court he went on to the website, which he found via a link to crowdfund a contract killing of Donald Trump and he believed to be a scam, to examine a theory about treating suicidal thoughts.

He wanted to research the idea of whether "throwing away an idea" can help someone feel better and entered Mr Bolden's details into the $5,000 order form as a way of "clearing his head", the court heard.

"I am a research doctor, I felt this may be some useful research for the treatment of suicide, I did think my mood improved afterwards," he told the court.

"I knew Mr Bolden was completely safe, I knew there was no threat to him at all, first of all I thought the website was an obvious scam and I hadn't paid any money."

Mr Crichton said he had suffered a stroke and a pulmonary embolism as a result of medication for his depression.

He also sustained head injuries in a cycling accident in January 2017 which had affected his thinking.

The trial continues.