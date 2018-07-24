Image copyright Bryan Whiting Image caption The blaze started on Monday evening

A large fire has ripped through a recycling centre in Dorset.

The blaze at Canford Recycling Centre on Arena Way, Poole, started at about 21:40 BST on Monday and smoke plumes from the fire were seen from several miles away.

Residents in the Merley and Bearwood areas were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Fire crews remain at the scene, although the blaze is now out. No-one was injured.

Image copyright Bryan Whiting Image caption Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed

Image copyright Canford Business Park Image caption No-one was reported injured in the fire