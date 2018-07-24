Fire at Canford Recycling Centre in Poole
- 24 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large fire has ripped through a recycling centre in Dorset.
The blaze at Canford Recycling Centre on Arena Way, Poole, started at about 21:40 BST on Monday and smoke plumes from the fire were seen from several miles away.
Residents in the Merley and Bearwood areas were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
Fire crews remain at the scene, although the blaze is now out. No-one was injured.