Coastguard and lifeboat crews joined in the search of Weymouth bay

A search operation is continuing off the Dorset coast after a diver failed to resurface while scallop fishing.

Matthew Green, 33, was reported missing when he failed to rejoin a dive boat 1.5 miles (2.5km) off Durdle Door shortly after midday on Tuesday.

RNLI lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter joined in a search which was suspended overnight.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about Mr Green's whereabouts to contact them.

The RNLI said lifeboats from Swanage and Weymouth had taken part in an "extensive" search of Weymouth Bay between Kimmeridge and Osmington.

It was suspended at 22:15 BST due to failing light.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews have been carrying out further searches on Wednesday.

Mr Green, from Mudeford, had been wearing a black dry suit while diving from a boat with two others.

Ch Insp Alan Setchell, of Dorset Police, said: "We would also like to hear from anyone who was out on the water in the area who recalls seeing a diver matching the description given and may have information that could help us.

"Officers are in regular contact with Matthew's family, keeping them updated and supporting them."