Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Mr Telfer was previously described by his family as a "shining light"

A building firm and its director have pleaded not guilty to safety charges over the death of a bricklayer.

Thomas Telfer, 31, of Portland, Dorset, died from head injuries when a wall collapsed on a construction site in Somers Road, Lyme Regis, in 2015.

Stephen Ayles, 57, from Weymouth, and Capstone Building Ltd each denied two charges brought by the Health and Safety Executive.

A judge at Bournemouth Crown Court set a trial date of 4 March.

Police were called on 2 June 2015 to the reported wall collapse on land owned by the firm at Chatterton Heights.

The father-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Ayles, of Lomond Drive, and Capstone Building Ltd are each charged with breaching duties both to an employee and to others.

Mr Ayles is currently the sole director of the firm, which entered administration in November 2015.