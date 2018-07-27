Dorset

Wildfires break out on Dorset heath commons

  • 27 July 2018
Ferndown Common fire
Image caption More than 100 firefighters dealt with a blaze at Ferndown Common

Two large fires have broken out on heath-land in Dorset.

More than 100 firefighters dealt with a blaze at Ferndown Common which ignited close to Ferndown First School at 18:00 BST on Thursday.

At least 80 hectares of heath were alight at its height. It is now under control, the fire service said.

There was a further grass fire at Ham Common, near Napier Road, in Poole which started at 20:00 BST and took 25 firefighters to bring under control.

Image copyright Ruth Speed
Image caption The grass fire at Ham Common took 25 firefighters to bring under control

