Dorset County Museum to close for two years for £15m revamp
Dorset County Museum is to shut for two years while a new £15m extension is built.
During the closure, which begins on 1 October, the museum will take its artefacts on the road in a "pop-up museum".
The first will be in Dorchester's Brewery Square until February 2019 before it begins a tour of the county.
Visitors have until the closure to view an archaeological dig which is going on ahead of building work.
The dig site includes a Roman road and the excavation follows the demolition of several smaller buildings behind the 19th Century, Grade I listed museum in Dorchester.
The extension, which is due to be completed in 2020, will house new galleries to allow the museum to display more of its four million artefacts.
Currently only 1.5% of its collection can be be displayed. The plans also include a learning centre, library, cafe and shop.
The project is being part-funded by an £11.3m National Heritage Lottery Fund grant.