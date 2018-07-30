Image copyright Piebury Corner Image caption Shed Seven performed some of their greatest hits

Indie band Shed Seven performed an impromptu gig in a pub after heavy rain and high winds caused Camp Bestival to be cancelled.

Organisers of the music festival at Lulworth Estate announced the early closure due to bad weather on Sunday.

The band, who were due on stage on the final day, performed at the nearby Weld Arms in East Lulworth, Dorset.

Festival organiser Rob da Bank tweeted that it showed Camp Bestival "solidarity".

Shed Seven had been due to perform, along with Simple Minds, on Sunday but decamped to the pub where 100 people were treated to an acoustic performance of their hits including Going for Gold.

The band later tweeted that it was "good fun".

Rob da Bank also replied to a tweet from a fan asking for Shed Seven to be booked for the event next year, saying: "Be my first phone call tomorrow."

Camp Bestival organisers said they were "utterly devastated and heartbroken" to end the event early after being advised not to reopen on Sunday for safety reasons.

It followed a Met Office yellow warning for rain and wind for the area between 03:00 and 15:00 BST on Sunday.

A number of tents took a hammering in the weather conditions

Fans did get to see acts including Clean Bandit on Saturday as well as culinary queen Mary Berry making a bizarre appearance as Rick Astley's drummer on Friday, before the weather conditions changed drastically on Saturday night.

The Never Gonna Give You Up performer has since tweeted a message of support to festival-goers about its early closure.

"Sending love to all," he said.