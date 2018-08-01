Image copyright Google Image caption Warmwell Road was closed throughout Tuesday afternoon for investigation work

A motorcyclist has died in a crash near a business park in Dorset.

The 51-year-old man, from Weymouth, had been riding an Aprilia which collided with a Land Rover in Crossways, near Dorchester, on Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died. The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Warmwell Road, where the crash happened, was closed throughout Tuesday afternoon for investigation work.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened near the entrance to Hybris Business Park shortly before 14:45 BST.