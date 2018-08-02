Image caption The slide came loose in Shore Road in Swanage

The operator of an inflatable slide that broke loose from its ties, injuring several children, has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

The slide was lifted by the wind and flipped over in Swanage, Dorset, in August 2016.

Ralph Guyan, 62, from Highcliffe, pleaded guilty to two health and safety offences at Poole Magistrates' Court.

He was given a 10-week sentence, suspended for a year, and was ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work.

Witnesses at Sandpit Field heard screams as the slide broke its moorings, the court heard previously.

The inflatable was carried by the wind for about 33ft (10m) before being stopped by a parked van, magistrates heard.

'Highly emotional'

Police said nine children were treated at the scene and some were also taken to hospital, although none were seriously hurt.

One child later asked if he was going to die, according to a witness impact statement previously read out in court.

The inflatable, bought from China, did not conform to British standards, the court was told.

Guyan, of Snowdrop Gardens, had been "visibly distraught and highly emotional" at the scene of the accident, magistrates heard.

He pleaded guilty to failing in an employer's safety duty to customers and also to contravening another health and safety regulation.

The court awarded costs of £1,000 to Purbeck District Council, which brought the case, and ordered Guyan to pay a £115 victim surcharge.