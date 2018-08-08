Image copyright Google Image caption Police stopped the vehicle on Castle Lane West shortly before 20:30 BST on Tuesday

A man has been shot by officers in Bournemouth, Dorset Police say.

He was shot in the arm after officers stopped a vehicle travelling with two men and a woman along Castle Lane West, shortly before 20:30 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The shooting has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). A cordon has been put in place while investigations are carried out.

A 36-year-old man who was also in the vehicle has been arrested.

The force said no-one else was injured.