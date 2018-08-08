Man shot in arm by police in Bournemouth
A man has been shot by officers in Bournemouth, Dorset Police say.
He was shot in the arm after officers stopped a vehicle travelling with two men and a woman along Castle Lane West, shortly before 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The shooting has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). A cordon has been put in place while investigations are carried out.
A 36-year-old man who was also in the vehicle has been arrested.
The force said no-one else was injured.