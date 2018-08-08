Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old victim was cycling on an unnamed country road before being attacked

A cyclist was raped after being run off the road and forced into woodland.

The 18-year-old woman was travelling along a country lane from Bindon Lane towards Woodstreet Farm and the B3071 in Wareham, Dorset, on Tuesday morning.

She was approached by a car from behind sometime between 10:30 and 11:30 BST, causing her to lose her balance and fall off, police said.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and led her into a wooded area where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

The victim was discovered by members of the public who then raised the alarm.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

'Terrifying ordeal'

The vehicle is described as a small black four-door car.

The offender, who was not known to the woman, is described as white, in his 40s, taller than 6ft (1.82m), of skinny build and with dark hair and rotten teeth.

He wore black jeans, a black T-shirt, black trainers and black underwear.

Det Insp Mark Jenkins, of Dorset Police, said: "This man subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal, which has left her understandably extremely distressed."

He added: "I am particularly interested in speaking to dog walkers who were in the area and may have important information that could assist our enquiry.

"This includes anyone walking a schnauzer in that vicinity and a man wearing shorts and a T-shirt who was with a chocolate brown-coloured greyhound."