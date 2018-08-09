Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old victim was cycling on an unnamed country road before being attacked

A man has been arrested after a cyclist was raped in Dorset woodland.

The woman, 18, was run off the road by a car in Wareham, causing her to fall off her bike on Tuesday between 10:30 and 11:30 BST, police said.

The driver of the car then forced her into woodland off the country lane between Bindon Lane and Woodstreet Farm, where he raped her.

A 51-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody, Dorset Police said.

The force is appealing for any witnesses, particularly dog walkers who were in the area and drivers who may have dashcam footage to come forward.