Stand-off at Portland Youth Offenders' Institution ends
- 9 August 2018
Three inmates who got on to the roof of a young offender institution have now come down, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed.
An MoJ spokesperson said the trio had got on to the roof on Wednesday afternoon at HMP Portland in Dorset.
Dorset Police said the stand-off ended after more than five hours at 20:40 BST.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it was resolved "with no injuries to staff or prisoners".