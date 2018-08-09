Man charged with GBH with intent over Bournemouth stabbing
A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent over a stabbing in Bournemouth.
A 24-year-old man was found stabbed in the head, hand and neck in Wimborne Road, Kinson on 2 August.
Kevin Sherwood, 36, from Poole, has been charged and is due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court later.
Police said Mr Sherwood was arrested after officers stopped a black Mercedes, with two men and a woman inside, on Tuesday at 20:30 BST.
The car's driver, a 59-year-old man, was shot in the arm by officers and sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).