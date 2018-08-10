Image copyright Google Image caption Warmwell Road was closed throughout Tuesday afternoon for investigation work

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near a business park in Dorset have described him as a "brave, young-hearted man".

Mark Coombs, 51, from Weymouth, died when his bike was in collision with a Land Rover in Crossways, near Dorchester, on 31 July.

The family statement described him as a "fun, yet caring soul".

Dorset Police is continuing to appeal for information about the crash which happened near Hybris Business Park.

The family tribute said: "He always lived life in the fast lane and his positive outlook influenced many around him.

"His life was a thrill ride and he always celebrated life and was a true example of a brave, young-hearted man.

"His friends and family have many fond memories that represent the special person he was, mainly involving motorbikes or some kind of party or festival, his favourite things.

"His fun soul would make anyone laugh and he took every opportunity and hurdle life threw at him.

"Mark was a caring man too - an amazing dad, husband, relative and friend.

"He would put all his effort into everything to keep his family safe, happy and proud."

Witnesses to the collision, which happened at 14:15 BST on Tuesday 31 July in Warmwell Road, have been urged to contact police.