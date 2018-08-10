Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old victim was cycling on an unnamed country road

Police investigating the reported rape of a cyclist in woodland have said no offences were committed.

An 18-year-old woman was alleged to have been run off the road and raped in woods between Bindon Lane and Woodstreet Farm in Wareham on Tuesday.

A 51-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Wednesday.

He will face no further police action and has been released without charge, Dorset Police said.

Det Insp Mark Jenkins said: "Following our inquiries, which have involved speaking to the woman, the arrested man and witnesses, we have established that the man and the woman were known to each other and that no offences were committed.

"Specially-trained officers are continuing to liaise with the woman and will ensure she is given access to receive the appropriate support.

"I appreciate this incident will have caused significant concern in the community and I would like to reassure them that we will always investigate such reports thoroughly and sensitively."